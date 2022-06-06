CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CTT. Raymond James upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.45.

CTT stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $572.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 61.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

