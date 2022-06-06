Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) will report sales of $68.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellebrite DI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.20 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will report full-year sales of $292.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $289.80 million to $294.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $349.03 million, with estimates ranging from $341.70 million to $352.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cellebrite DI.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of CLBT stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.18. 207,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,295. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wind Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $107,368,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth about $25,039,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 5.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,352,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 129,244 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 303.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,296,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,379 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 69.7% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 821,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

