Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) Trading Up 15.4%

Shares of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) were up 15.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 136,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,599,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77.
About Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cenntro Electric Group (CENN)
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Receive News & Ratings for Cenntro Electric Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenntro Electric Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.