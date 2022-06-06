CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

XSLV stock opened at $46.57 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.64.

