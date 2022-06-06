CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,318 shares of company stock worth $11,054,558 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $84.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average is $80.55.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.91%.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.