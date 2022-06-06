CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 79.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 91.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,981,731 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $255,108,000 after acquiring an additional 29,597 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $117.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $101.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

