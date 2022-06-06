CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICVT. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 883.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $73.91 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.78.

