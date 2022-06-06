CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 634 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,848,000 after purchasing an additional 841,377 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,003,000 after acquiring an additional 815,142 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,632,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $147,518,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ecolab by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after acquiring an additional 617,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.65.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $170.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.71 and its 200 day moving average is $191.12. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.31 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.