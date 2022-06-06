CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $732,000 Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.62.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

