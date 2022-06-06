CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after buying an additional 1,109,827 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,645,000 after buying an additional 246,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,384,000 after buying an additional 190,058 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,624,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,999,000 after buying an additional 64,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,095,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,349,000 after buying an additional 29,336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $237.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $217.09 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

