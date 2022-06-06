CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$126.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIB.A. Raymond James set a C$130.00 price target on shares of CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI to a “buy” rating and set a C$119.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CGI from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

TSE:GIB.A traded up C$1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$107.43. 247,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,174. CGI has a one year low of C$98.77 and a one year high of C$116.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.75 billion and a PE ratio of 18.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$103.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$105.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

