Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $515.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wolfe Research from $582.00 to $515.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHTR. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Charter Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $683.86.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $491.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $410.33 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.66.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

