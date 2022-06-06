Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $515.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wolfe Research from $582.00 to $515.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHTR. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Charter Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $683.86.
NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $491.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $410.33 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.66.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
