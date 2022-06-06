Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $29.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.86.

NYSE CHWY opened at $28.80 on Thursday. Chewy has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $97.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Chewy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Chewy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Chewy by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

