Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $29.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.86.
NYSE CHWY opened at $28.80 on Thursday. Chewy has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $97.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Chewy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Chewy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Chewy by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
