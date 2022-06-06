Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $30.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wedbush to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chewy to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.86.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $28.80 on Friday. Chewy has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

