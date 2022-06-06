Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,638 shares of company stock worth $2,332,503 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

HPQ stock opened at $39.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

