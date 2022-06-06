Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,592,908,000 after buying an additional 1,334,183 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after buying an additional 1,898,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $785,194,000 after buying an additional 29,148 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $407,888,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,639,580 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $298,207,000 after buying an additional 63,564 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

NYSE:PXD opened at $279.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.05. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $7.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total transaction of $125,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,278 shares of company stock worth $10,535,493. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

