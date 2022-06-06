Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,597.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,674,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after buying an additional 16,055,937 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 114,236,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,814,000 after buying an additional 4,400,699 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,413,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after buying an additional 1,541,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,398,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,994,000 after buying an additional 606,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $17,277,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $31.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

