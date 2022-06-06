Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $408,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.43.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $252.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.