Chilton Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

