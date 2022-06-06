Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 410 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Novartis by 7.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

NYSE NVS opened at $89.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.77. The company has a market cap of $199.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

