Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.13.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $140.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.83. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $130.43 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

