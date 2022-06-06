China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZNH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on China Southern Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of ZNH opened at $28.99 on Monday. China Southern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 37.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in China Southern Airlines by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

