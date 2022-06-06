Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.27.

Shares of CD stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. Chindata Group has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Chindata Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $122.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

