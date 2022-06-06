ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). ChromaDex posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.25% and a negative return on equity of 81.32%. The company had revenue of $17.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

CDXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on ChromaDex from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ChromaDex to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $133.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.79. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 51,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 240,414 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 36,308 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

