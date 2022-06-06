CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $17,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Square LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $332.15 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $306.28 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $334.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.54.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

