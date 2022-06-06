CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 37,296 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,296 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 44,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 12,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Chevron by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,359,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $3,104,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX opened at $177.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $180.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.69 and a 200 day moving average of $145.33.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,997,942.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

