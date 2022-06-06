CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $16,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,278,000 after acquiring an additional 321,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $638,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $207.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.69 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.82.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total value of $107,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 and have sold 14,380 shares worth $3,723,203. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

