CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 26,428 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,428 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,055,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 31,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 337,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,578,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.44 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

