CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,654 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 52,496 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $20,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896,256 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Devon Energy by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after buying an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after buying an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Devon Energy by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,708,000 after buying an additional 1,109,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $77.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.30. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $79.19.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.05%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,772 shares of company stock worth $7,327,688 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Benchmark cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

