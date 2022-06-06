CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 77,044 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $17,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 14,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $63.45 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

