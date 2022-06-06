CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 11,433 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,433 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,616,000 after buying an additional 290,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,228,976,000 after buying an additional 205,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,193,403,000 after acquiring an additional 302,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $304.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.03. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

