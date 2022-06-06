CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 3,323 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $33,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $558.10 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.72 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $561.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

