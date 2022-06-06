CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 9,436 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,436 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $39,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,263,000 after purchasing an additional 498,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.93.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $194.82 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.