Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,792 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,003,000 after acquiring an additional 478,553 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,276,000 after acquiring an additional 53,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,678 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,550,000 after acquiring an additional 45,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at $21,435,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total value of $80,777.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,760 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,687 shares of company stock worth $11,729,432 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX stock opened at $269.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.23.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.