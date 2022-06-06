Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $51.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.