Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,010 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT opened at $442.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $445.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

