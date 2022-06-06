Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,039 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.65.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $170.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.31 and a one year high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.