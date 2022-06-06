Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 340 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marlowe Partners LP grew its position in Booking by 137.0% during the third quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 311.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Booking by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Booking by 2.0% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Booking by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,774.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,335.87 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,202.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,275.45. The company has a market capitalization of $94.89 billion, a PE ratio of 188.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.