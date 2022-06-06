Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 4,928 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,418,000 after buying an additional 465,759 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after acquiring an additional 21,931 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.26.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $96.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $91.52 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.38. The stock has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,840 shares of company stock worth $26,312,129. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

