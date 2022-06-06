Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,413 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

CFG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.67. 111,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,195,492. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.09. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

