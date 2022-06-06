Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) Receives $6.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

CRXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Clarus Therapeutics to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Clarus Therapeutics to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Clarus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRXT traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $0.48. 3,696,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,278,417. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. Clarus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clarus Therapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.

