Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 32,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,417,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLNE shares. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jonestrading began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.61 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 42.05%. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,119.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

