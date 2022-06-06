Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.00 million-$959.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.73 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.01-0 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.02.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.91. The stock had a trading volume of 49,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,106. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.06. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.51.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total transaction of $1,293,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $211,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,633 shares of company stock worth $40,714,548 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

