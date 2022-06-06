Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $644.05

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $644.05 and last traded at $630.38, with a volume of 476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $603.00.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $506.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.05.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile (NASDAQ:COKE)
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
