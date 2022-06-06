Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bradesco Corretora cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at $8,959,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

KOF traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $56.75. 19,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,052. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 7.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.3528 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 73.41%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

