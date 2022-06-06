CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Shares of CWBR stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a market cap of $17.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.51. CohBar has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

CohBar ( NASDAQ:CWBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CohBar will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWBR. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in CohBar by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37,858 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CohBar in the third quarter valued at $86,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CohBar by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CohBar by 41.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 59,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CohBar by 32.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 116,656 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

