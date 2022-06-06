Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.32

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 134277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Coloplast A/S from 1,014.00 to 980.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,038.00.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

About Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.