Comparing Alvarion (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) & Minim (NASDAQ:MINM)

Alvarion (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ – Get Rating) and Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Minim shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Alvarion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.9% of Minim shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alvarion and Minim, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvarion 0 0 0 0 N/A Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00

Minim has a consensus price target of $2.88, suggesting a potential upside of 533.96%. Given Minim’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Minim is more favorable than Alvarion.

Profitability

This table compares Alvarion and Minim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvarion N/A N/A N/A Minim -10.39% -39.99% -20.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alvarion and Minim’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvarion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Minim $55.42 million 0.38 -$3.59 million ($0.13) -3.49

Alvarion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Minim.

Volatility & Risk

Alvarion has a beta of -2.99, suggesting that its share price is 399% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minim has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Minim beats Alvarion on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alvarion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alvarion Ltd. provides autonomous Wi-Fi network products worldwide. The company designs solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, and connected campuses and events. It offers BreezeACCESS, a wireless broadband access solution for license-exempt frequencies; BreezeMAX Extreme, a WiMAX 16e wireless broadband technology; BreezeNET, a point-to-point and point-to-multipoint networking solution for connecting buildings, campuses, industrial zones, and remote sites; and BreezeULTRA, a family of wireless broadband products that operate in the 4.9-5.9 GHz unlicensed frequency band. The company also provides WBS and WBSn, which are carrier-grade outdoor Wi-Fi base stations; WBSac, a carrier-grade Wi-Fi solution for buildings, workplaces, universities, schools, hospitals, hotels, and large stores; Arena Controller, a Wi-Fi cloud controller that acts as mediation device between the operator's control core and the Wi-Fi infrastructure; and Star Management Suite, a set of carrier-class tools, which support the wireless broadband life-cycle – from initial installation to full service provision, and ongoing maintenance and support activities. It serves carriers, local governments, and hospitality sectors. The company was formerly known as BreezeCOM Ltd. and changed its name to Alvarion Ltd. as result of merger with Floware Wireless Systems Ltd. in August 2001. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Alvarion Ltd. is a subsidiary of SuperCom Ltd.

Minim Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minim, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products. The company also provides Minim mobile applications for end users to personalize and monitor their home and office network for speed testing, data usage tracking, security alerts, malware blocking, privacy settings, and parental controls; and Minim web application that enables technical support representatives of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and businesses to offer remote support with network insights. In addition, it offers Minim API suite and MinimOS for third-party hardware vendors, ISPs, and other partners to integrate with the Minim platform and functionality; to manage their own account data; and to integrate with third-party router firmware. The company offers its products under the ZOOM, Motorola, and Minim brands. It sells its products through direct sales force and commissioned independent sales representatives to retailers; and retailers, distributors, ISPs, individual businesses, service providers, value-added resellers, PC system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, channel resellers, electronics distributors, and e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as ZoomTelephonics, Inc. and changed its name to Minim, Inc. in June 2021. Minim, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire.

