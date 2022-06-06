comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded comScore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $192.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. comScore has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that comScore will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek bought 259,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $492,677.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,058,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,497.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher T. Wilson sold 16,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $28,254.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in comScore in the first quarter worth about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of comScore by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,748,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of comScore by 19.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of comScore by 144.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of comScore by 186.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 218,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

