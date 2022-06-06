Connable Office Inc. Buys Shares of 10,895 Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,028,000 after buying an additional 6,958,610 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 79,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 48,679 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 73,674 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

